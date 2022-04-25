HEALTHINDIA

LU offers new course in naturopathy, Yogic science

NewsWire
0
0

Students at the Lucknow University (LU) will now have a new option for an under-graduate course in Naturopathic and Yogic Science (BNYS) from the academic session 2022-23.

According to LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava, the duration of the course will be 5.5 years. Candidates can apply for admission on 60 seats of the course that will be offered under LU’s Institute of Yogic Studies.

“The application process for the course is the same as other UG courses. Students will have to apply online on LU’s official website. The last date to apply for admission is May 31,” he said and added that a candidate should have at least 50 per cent marks in biology in Class 12 to be eligible to apply for admission in the course.

The admission will be on the basis of the merit of entrance test.

Students, who are appearing for the intermediate exam this year, can also apply and appear in the entrance exam. The age of the student should not be less than 17 years at the time of admission. The five years of the course will include one year of mandatory internship.”

Srivastava said the BNYS course is related to medical science and has high employability.

In this, the study of body structure, body mechanism, changes in the body during disease and natural methods of identifying diseases such as facial morphology and others will be done.

20220425-084805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Micro containment zones declared in Jammu

    12 Omicron suspects in Delhi, genome sequencing awaited: Minister

    Egypt starts issuing 15mn coins to honour medical workers

    UP makes masks mandatory in 6 NCR districts, Lucknow amid rising...