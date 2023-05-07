INDIALIFESTYLE

LU orders probe into student’s injury during kabaddi match

Lucknow University officials have ordered a probe into the incident in which a girl hosteler suffered a ligament injury, about 10 months ago, during a kabaddi match.

The probe was ordered after students took to social media to allege apathy towards the injured girl on Saturday.

The kabaddi match was held last year when a team from the NAAC was visiting LU for the assessment.

The injured girl is yet to recover fully, claimed students.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said, “We are inquiring into it and the best decision will be taken in her interest.”

Several girl students said, “When the NAAC team was visiting last year, girls of Tilak hostel were asked to participate in a kabaddi match. One of the hostellers, Ruchi, a B.A final student got injured in the match and when she sought help from the teacher in charge, she gave her a meagre sum for treatment after taking a receiving note from her about the same. Due to negligence and delay in the treatment, Ruchi is still unable to walk properly.”

Prof Poonam Tandon, dean student welfare, meanwhile said, “No such incident was ever reported to me.”

She said the LU administration never asked for the kabaddi matches before or during NAAC evaluation.

