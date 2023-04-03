INDIA

LU sacks teacher accused of sexually harassing girl student

The Lucknow University (LU) has sacked a guest faculty after an FIR was lodged against him for allegedly sexually harassing a BCA student of the computer science engineering department.

The student’s father lodged a complaint under sections related to assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and of rash driving at Jankipuram police station on Sunday.

LU fired the guest faculty soon after the FIR copy was received.

According to the complaint lodged by the student’s father, the faculty had allegedly asked the girl student to come to the Engineering College cross-section for some urgent academic work.

When she reached the spot, she found the faculty waiting for her in a car and as he began discussing the purported academic work, he asked her to sit inside the car.

Instead of taking her to the campus, the teacher drove the car to a shop from which he bought liquor and began to force her to drink along with him.

He touched her inappropriately and even asked her to sit on his lap, offering to teach her to drive.

The frightened girl managed to text her location to her friends. As soon as her friends reached the spot, she got out of the car, while the faculty fled on seeing the group.

“We can order a probe only against our permanent faculty, but since the accused here was a guest faculty, we have fired him with immediate effect,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

