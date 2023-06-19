INDIA

LU sets term goals to modernise campus

The Lucknow University (LU) will soon have an herbarium, butterfly park, Ayurvedic healing garden and planetarium on its campus as part of its ten-year infrastructure vision plan.

Over the next decade, LU plans to come up with several facilities on the campus.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said, “LU has set up short term, medium-term and long-term infrastructure goals to be achieved in the next 10 years. In the short-term goals spanning 0-3 years, the university aims to enhance essential infrastructure elements. This includes upgrading high-speed Internet connectivity to provide students and faculty with seamless access to online resources.”

He said modernising washrooms with enhanced facilities such as sanitary pad machines and incinerators is another priority, along with strengthening health facilities on campus.

Srivastava said as per the mid-term goals to be attained between the next 3 to 7 years, LU plans to set up a waste management system to promote environmental sustainability, focus on creating global standard classrooms equipped with latest technology whereas long-term goals to be attained in the next 7 to 10 years include construction of state-of-the-art auditorium complexes with cutting-edge facilities.

