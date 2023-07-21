INDIA

LU sets up anti-plagiarism panel for PhD students

NewsWire
0
0

The Lucknow University (LU) has announced that one of the components of the new PhD ordinance is establishment of an anti-plagiarism committee in each department.

Vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “Consisting of the head of the department and two teachers nominated by the head, this anti-plagiarism committee will play a crucial role in scrutinising and verifying PhD theses, ensuring that they are free from plagiarism. The University is currently utilising the state-of-the-art plagiarism detection software OURIGINAL to reinforce its efforts in maintaining research integrity.”

He has asked the committee that the new PhD ordinance must reflect the University’s commitment to promoting quality research and fostering an environment of innovation and originality.

The vice chancellor said that research integrity is a fundamental pillar in the pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.

Professor Poonam Tandon, the member secretary of the committee responsible for preparing the new PhD ordinance, shared her enthusiasm about the collaborative efforts that have gone into crafting the ordinance.

She expressed confidence that new measures would empower researchers to engage in high-quality research and contribute to their respective fields.

The new PhD ordinance is set to be applicable from the academic session 2023-24.

It marks a transformative milestone in the University’s journey towards fostering a culture of academic rigor, integrity, and originality among its scholars. The report will be submitted by the panel within three days.

2023072142687

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Rajasthan...

    TMC-backed party leaves rivals high and dry in Darjeeling, Kalimpong

    Palestine calls on Israel to stop actions of hostilities

    Karnataka ready to welcome Kharge on maiden visit as AICC chief