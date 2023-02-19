INDIASCI-TECH

LU signs pact with Bureau of Fish Genetic Resource

NewsWire
0
0

The Lucknow University (LU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the city-based National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resource (NBFGR).

The NBFGR — under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) — coordinates and monitor the research and academic programmes in fisheries. It is dedicated to the preservation and study of fish genetic resources.

The MoU will help the Zoology department students of LU to benefit from the expertise of NBFGR. It will provide academic exposure and job opportunity to its students.

The pact was signed by Professor Alok Kumar Rai, Vice-Chancellor, Lucknow University, and Dr Uttam Kumar Sarkar, director, ICAR-NBFGR.

Durgesh Srivastava, LU spokesperson, said that as part of the pact, NBFGR will provide research and innovation support and academic extensions for educational purposes to zoology students. Besides, both institutions will provide academic exposure, learning and job opportunities for the mutual benefit of their students.

20230219-082721

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MCD polls: BJP holds meeting on naming candidates

    Factionalism in Forward Bloc over new-look of party flag

    Average Indian diet provides only 70% nutrition: Survey

    Mafia, murder, and other misdeeds: Travails of a Sicilian policeman (IANS...