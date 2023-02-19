The Lucknow University (LU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the city-based National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resource (NBFGR).

The NBFGR — under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) — coordinates and monitor the research and academic programmes in fisheries. It is dedicated to the preservation and study of fish genetic resources.

The MoU will help the Zoology department students of LU to benefit from the expertise of NBFGR. It will provide academic exposure and job opportunity to its students.

The pact was signed by Professor Alok Kumar Rai, Vice-Chancellor, Lucknow University, and Dr Uttam Kumar Sarkar, director, ICAR-NBFGR.

Durgesh Srivastava, LU spokesperson, said that as part of the pact, NBFGR will provide research and innovation support and academic extensions for educational purposes to zoology students. Besides, both institutions will provide academic exposure, learning and job opportunities for the mutual benefit of their students.

