LU student attacked for objecting to outsider’s presence in campus

A student of Lucknow University (LU) was critically injured by a group of outsiders when he objected to their presence on the campus.

Shubham Soni, a B.Sc final year student of Lucknow University, was attacked by a group of students of a private university at canteen on Wednesday evening.

He had recently objected to the presence of an outsider in the Habibullah hostel and the latter reached the campus with his aides to take revenge from the student.

Soni was attacked with cold drink bottles. He sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Vivekananda hospital from where he was referred to King George’s Medical University.

“We were present in the Kishore canteen next to the commerce faculty when some outsiders entered and began abusing Shubham. One of them later attacked him with a cold drink bottle, while the other manhandled and assaulted him,” said a student.

He said that the group left the scene only after other students present raised an alarm.

Shubham was rushed to hospital by officials and students and is at present undergoing treatment at the trauma centre, he added.

LU chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi said, “We have forwarded the written complaint of the student to the Hasanganj police station to register a case. A probe has been ordered.”

