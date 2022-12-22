INDIA

LU students demand lifting of ban on b’day celebrations

NewsWire
0
0

Lucknow University (LU) students are demanding that the ban on birthday celebrations on the campus should be lifted.

They are also seeking scrapping of entry and exit timings restrictions into the hostels.

Angry students have started holding demonstrations and are seeking the removal of chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi.

The students have dubbed both the decisions as dictatorial.

It may be recalled that the LU had banned birthday celebrations after two groups of students clashed at the canteen during one such celebration.

The LU has also set the deadline of 8 p.m. for girls living in hostels and 10 p.m. for boys in hostel. Entry and exit of hostellers will not be allowed after deadline.

NSUI unit president Vishal Singh said, “LU should tighten its security instead of not allowing students to celebrate occasions on the campus.”

He said that restriction on hostel movement is also uncalled for as most students study in libraries till late at night.

20221222-091601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chennaiyin FC sign local boy Ajith Kumar

    Historical forts, memorials in Goa to be restored

    CPI-M doesn’t accept Tripura civic polls verdict: Manik Sarkar

    Maha: 4-time ex-Dy CM Ajit Pawar is new Leader of Opposition...