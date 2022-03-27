A section of students in the Lucknow University want to felicitate the alumni of the varsity who have found a place in the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0.

Five former students of the Lucknow University have made it to Yogi Adityanath government 2.0.

The students have written a letter to vice chancellor Prof Alok Rai in this regard and the latter has reportedly agreed to the proposal. The date for this will be finalised soon, sources said.

Among the most prominent LU alumni is deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who was elected president of the Lucknow University Students’ Union (LUSU) in the mid-eighties. It was from here that his political career took off.

Uttar Pradesh minister Daya Shankar Singh also has his roots in students’ politics in the Lucknow University. He successfully contested the LUSU polls as ABVP candidate.

Senior minister Suresh Khanna is also a product of Lucknow University and had received his education here. He has won nine assembly elections in a row since 1989 and is one of the senior most members of BJP in UP.

Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh is another minister who is an ex-student of Lucknow University.

The newest member in the Yogi Adityanath government is Danish Azad Ansari, a student leader form Lucknow University.

Student leader Anil Singh Veeru said: “It is a proud moment for us that five former students are now ministers. By felicitating them, we will also be inspiring the young students. We are looking forward to the event.”

20220327-163608