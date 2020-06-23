‘Lucifer’ resurrects as Netflix renews contract for sixth and final season

Popular crime drama Lucifer is all set to come up with its fifth season in August. Meanwhile, Netflix has also renewed its contract for a sixth and final season.

“Set a reminder because S5 part 1 of Lucifer arrives 21 August,” a post on Netflix UK’s Instagram page read.

Created by Tom Kapinos, “Lucifer” features Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B Woodside and Lesley-Ann Brandt in the lead roles.

The show follows Lucifer (Ellis) who is bored as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he starts helping the LAPD — especifically detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).