Luck is greatest superpower: Musk

Responding to a user, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that luck is the greatest superpower.

Musk’s response came to a query from a user who asked: “What if skill is just a different kind of luck?”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user commented, “the only superpower that really matters is the ability to love others”, another said, “there is no such thing as luck. There is only adequate or inadequate preparation to cope with a statistical universe”.

Meanwhile, Musk wished his over 123 million followers a “Merry Christmas & Good Cheer to All!”

Last week, he had said that he would only run the software and servers teams after he finds “someone foolish enough” to take his place.

He made the statement in a response to a poll he ran, where 57.5 per cent of the respondents said that he should step down as the Twitter CEO.

