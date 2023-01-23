The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow will upgrade its airside infrastructure, work starting from February 23.

During this period, the Lucknow airport will undertake expansion and upgradation work of its existing runway (airside) to prepare for future challenges with the rise in number of passengers and cargo flow.

There will be no flight operations between 9.30 p.m. and 6 a.m. during this period.

An airport spokesperson said, “During the four-month period, the airport will be undertaking various construction activities to upgrade the infrastructure on the airside which includes introduction of three new link taxiways, new ground lights for aircraft operations, runway end safety area made of sand and aircraft turn pad expansion.”

“We have informed the airlines about non-availability of the runway for 8.5 hours for them to facilitate the passengers accordingly,” he said.

The airport received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change to enhance the passenger handling capacity up to 39 million per annum from existing 4.5 million, and cargo handling capacity up to 0.25 million tonnes per annum.

