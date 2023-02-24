INDIA

Lucknow-based cricketer duped of money for getting IPL break

NewsWire
0
0

A Lucknow-based cricket player, Abhilekh Singh, has been duped of Rs 5 lakhs on the pretext of helping him get a break in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The victim has lodged a complaint with the Gautam Palli police after meeting senior police officials.

Abhilekh, who is a pass out from sports college in Lucknow, said in his FIR that he met one Krishna Kumar Jha during a practice match at KD Singh Babu stadium in 2019.

“He first lured me with an offer to play in the IPL and demanded Rs 17 lakhs. I expressed my inability in paying such a hefty sum. He trapped me into another deal of Rs 5 lakhs to play for a state and then make it to the IPL,” he said.

“Somehow, I managed to take the money from my parents, and then made the payments through cheques. I was made to wait and I even camped as an extra in Arunachal Pradesh for days but did not get a chance to play in the team which is an essential requirement for playing IPL.”

Later, when the victim saw no chance of getting to play, he demanded his money back at which he was threatened with dire consequences.

Additional DCP, Police Headquarters, Akhilesh Singh, said that the FIR has been registered against the accused and a probe is underway.

“We have roped in cyber cell to trace the accused,” he added.

20230224-082405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vijay Deverakonda flaunts sculpted abs, MMA moves in ‘Liger’ trailer

    Migration Mess: How women, children of Khandwa bear the brunt of...

    Free Elgar Parishad political prisoners, demands Maha CPI(M)

    I was ridiculed when attempting something different: Laparoscopy pioneer Tehemton Udwadia...