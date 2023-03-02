INDIA

Lucknow bizman duped of Rs 14L by cyber thugs

A Lucknow businessman was duped of Rs 14 lakhs by cyber scammers who sent him links of a prominent financial investment firm and tempted him into making investments.

The businessman, in his FIR to the police, said that he spotted a website of a prominent financial firm and entered his details for investment purpose.

Soon he got a link on WhatsApp.

“I entered the bank account details and was promised huge returns. I was asked to make payments in smaller amounts of Rs 50,000 over several months. I was told that if I continued giving Rs 50,000, I will get a handsome amount in return,” he said.

The businessman invested Rs 14 lakhs and was asked to wait for profits. Later, when even after a span of three months he got no response, he reached the office of the firm and got to know it was all fake.

Superintendent of Police, Cyber cell, Triveni Singh, said that one must be alert while clicking websites and check its URL.

“If there is an icon of a padlock in the browser it indicates it is a safe website to visit,” he said.

Also, URL of the website should start with https and not http.

The ‘s’ in https means ‘secured’.

