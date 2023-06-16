Police in Lucknow have launched a drive to make women aware about their rights and duties and help them avail the benefits of government schemes.

A beat book has been printed and given to women beat constables for distribution.

The women beat constables will also contact ANM nurses, Asha Bahus and Shiksha Mitras in their respective areas and carry out campaigns with their help.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Aparna Rajat Kaushik, who is heading the campaign, said that the overall objective of the exercise was to not only strengthen women beat system but also to make women and girls feel secure and sensitise policemen to respect women.

“We have adjudicated pink booths in the city with women’s beats. If a woman is coming with a problem and grievance, she can easily get a place to sit and feel comfortable. In this way, they will also be able to explain their problems better,” she said.

The DCP added that stalkers and eve-teasers used to harass girl students in Rajendra Nagar where three girl schools are located.

“We worked on the problem with the help of anti-Romeo squads and finally dealt with the stalkers,” she added.

The women beat constables have been asked to find more such areas to interact with women and solve their problems, she added.

“All the SHOs have been asked to initiate necessary legal action on the complaints made by a woman beat police officer and ensure that her problem is solved by going to her village for investigation,” the DCP said.

