Lucknow doctors save life of patient with sepsis, ARDS

Doctors of a private medical college in Lucknow have managed to save the life of an extremely critical patient suffering from sepsis and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The 28-year-old patient Salman Khan, was discharged earlier this week after remaining on vent support for a month.

He was admitted with pneumonia with ARDS with septic shock on November 26.

In-charge Era critical care unit, Dr Mustahsin Malik said: “The patient was not able to breathe, so we surgically made a hole on the neck and windpipe to make him breath. His vitals were maintained through medication. Eventually, after 30 days we managed to bring him into consciousness and after observation for two days he was discharged.”

He explained that the case was complex as both sepsis and ARDS cause lung inflammation and endothelial dysfunction (ED).

In ED, the lack of nitric oxide gas inside blood vessel walls causes arteries to narrow. This narrowing slows blood flow to the heart that can cause heart attack.

“Patients with sepsis-induced ARDS have a higher case fatality rate of 46 per cent than those with other risk factors of ARDS,” he said.

