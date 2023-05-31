The daughter of a prominent businessman in Lucknow has lodged a complaint with the police that her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law had been torturing her and demanding a dowry of Rs 30 crore.

DCP Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim.

The victim belongs to an influential business family in Lucknow and has alleged that she was being harassed for more dowry even though her parents gave costly gifts and organized a grand wedding function in 2010.

“They used to taunt me saying it was of no use marrying in such a prominent family as they got only simple,” she alleged and added that she was beaten for opposing them.

The victim said she was forced to ask her maternal uncle to arrange a contract and she did the same to save her marriage.

“My maternal uncle arranged a contract for the husband who earned Rs 4 crore though the business. But they did not stop beating me. One day my mother-in-law slapped me and dragged me by my hair while my husband pushed me down on the ground,” the victim alleged.

The police said that the matter is under investigation.

20230531-085403