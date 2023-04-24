HEALTHINDIA

Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 240 people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus infection in Lucknow in the past 48 hours, taking the active caseload count to 896.

Of these, 141 tested positive on Saturday and 99 on Sunday.

Four patients have been hospitalised due to their health conditions, while others are recuperating in home isolation.

With this, the number of hospitalised patients has reached 17 at KGMU, Lokbandhu and SGPGIMS.

At least 328 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Health department officials said the positivity rate (number of samples tested per 100) is 7.8 which has gone up from three recorded two weeks ago. However, officials said that the recovery rate was also increasing.

District surveillance officer Dr Nishant Nirwan said, “The health condition of patients admitted to hospitals is stable and our team is monitoring the situation.”

“We have found that in most of the cases, the patients are asymptomatic. The hospital is admitting only those who have co-morbidities like hypertension, kidney or lung diseases or any other ailment,” he said.

20230424-085004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 89% population get Covid jabs in Gurugram: Officials

    J&K HC decides to release jail inmates on 90 days interim...

    Pakistan rolls out locally produced Chinese CanSino vaccine

    AIIMS, Delhi server down in suspected ransomware attack, OPD services hit