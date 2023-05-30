HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Lucknow hospital begins using antimicrobial bedsheets

NewsWire
0
0

The Lok Bandhu Hospital has become the first government hospital in Lucknow to introduce antimicrobial bedsheets as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of infections in its special newborn care units (SNCU).

As a trial, 20 bedsheets are currently in use and each sheet lasts for up to 30 washes. If the trial gets successful, the move will be implemented in all wards.

Medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital, Dr Ajay Tripathi said, “The decision has been taken to control the growth and spread of bacteria and fungus, which can cause cross-infections in and around the patient.”

He said that the sheets are changed daily and culture testing has been done to ensure their authenticity.

He said sheets are manufactured using nano particle technology in textiles and are claimed to inhibit microorganisms’ growth up to 95 per cent in contrast to the standard linen as found in the research study conducted by a private university in Noida.

They are manufactured by a private company and are certified by a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) lab.

Dr Tripathi said, “We will observe the sheets for the next two to three months before making them mandatory in other beds.”

The manufacturer of the bedsheets, Vishal Mehra said, “The use of these bedsheets will improve the quality of public healthcare facilities as they inhibit the growth of infection causing microorganisms as per the mandate of National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) concerning infection control practices around patient care areas.”

20230530-083605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pfizer jab provisionally approved for Australians aged 12-15

    Heavy rains in B’luru claim woman techie’s life, CM orders probe

    Healthy plant-based diet linked to lower stroke risk

    Can personality traits up risk of cognitive decline later?