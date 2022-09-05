INDIA

Lucknow hotel fire: Owners, managers detained

The owners and the manager of Lucknow’s Hotel Levana, where a major fire broke out on Monday morning and left four persons dead and seven seriously injured, have been detained, police said.

The owners, Rohit Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, along with the manager, Sagar Srivastava, have been taken into custody.

The police spokesman said that an FIR was being registered in the case.

A Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) official said that several by-laws had been broken in the construction of the hotel which did not even have an emergency exit.

“We are going through the documents and strict action will be initiated at the earliest, said the official.

A major fire had broken out at the Levana hotel on Monday morning and about two dozen guests were trapped in the second and third floor of the hotel.

The fire personnel had to break the glass panes to bring out those trapped inside.

Four persons died in the incident while seven others have been hospitalised in critical condition.

Some fire personnel have also been injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already ordered a probe into the incident and has directed officials to take strict action if any lapses are found.

