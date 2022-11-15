INDIA

Lucknow hotel to be demolished after fire incident

NewsWire
0
0

Hotel Levana Suites in Lucknow, where a fire had broken out on September 5 claiming four lives, will be demolished next month.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) court (non-judicial) has issued a notice to the owners of the hotel on charges of illegal construction, asking them to raze the building located on Madan Mohan Malviya Marg themselves by December 9, failing which the Authority would do the needful and realise the cost from the owners.

On September 9, the high court had taken suo motu cognizance of the September 5 fire incident at the hotel that claimed four lives.

As many as 19 people were also injured after a massive blaze on the third floor of the hotel, where nearly 30 people were present at the time of the accident.

A division bench of Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Saurabh Srivastava directed the LDA, the fire department and the state government to file proper replies about the steps taken to prevent fire incidents in commercial establishments.

The team probing the incident found that the map of the hotel was not passed and it was operating illegally without converting the land use to commercial use.

Family members of the four deceased — Gurnoor Anand, Sahiba Kaur, Bobby Aman Ghazi and Sarvika Singh — had demanded action against the hotel owner.

LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi said: “If a building is constructed without the map, the Development Authority has the right to send a demolition notice to the building owner. If there is no response to the notice, the Authority can demolish the property.”

However, Sumer Agarwal, one of the owners of Levana Suites, contradicted claims of the Authority, saying” “We have submitted all papers related to the hotel to the LDA court. The map is approved with an LDA stamp on it.”

20221115-082601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    23-yr-old man killed by wife’s family in MP’s Shivpuri

    J&K clocks 70 new Covid cases; one death

    7 youths arrested for kidnapping friend who won over Rs 1...

    U’khand CM likely to make important announcement