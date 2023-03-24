A well-known businessman and owner of Khun Khun Ji Jewellers in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh’s state capital, has received a threat call made to him in the name of jailed Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose name had surfaced in the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala in 2022, police said.

The unidentified threat caller demanded that the Lucknow jeweller should either pay up Rs 30 lakh or be ready for consequences.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) (West), Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said, “The complainant Utkarsh Agarwal of Khun Khun Ji Jewellers has registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code with Chowk police station and informed that the caller threatened them with dire consequences if the demand was not met.”

The ADCP added, “The complainant said the threat caller dropped the names of Lawrence Bishnoi as well as another Punjab gangster Goldy Brar (based in Canada) and whose name was also linked with Moosewala’s killing. The complainant said the caller advised him to learn more about him from the internet.”

He said the police are investigating the case based on the mobile number displayed on the complainant’s phone.

In June 2022, another jeweller identified as Jitendra Kumar Kannaujia alias Guddu, owner of Maa Anapurna jewellery store at Scooters India Limited crossing under Sarojini Nagar police circle, had received a Rs 10 lakh extortion call.

The caller had identified himself as a member of Brar’s gang and also asked the jeweller to look up for Brar on the internet.

