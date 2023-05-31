INDIA

Lucknow: Jilted lover booked for harassing girl, family

NewsWire
0
0

A jilted lover has been booked in Lucknow for allegedly pressurising a 24-year-old girl from different faith to marry him.

When the girl rejected the proposal, the youth, along with his two aides, started stalking her and making phone calls to harass her.

Last week, the miscreants stormed her house in Aliganj, lobbed bricks at the house and abused her parents.

The family has now lodged a case with the police in this regard.

DCP North Qasim Abdi said that a case has been registered against Arbaaz Ahmad Khan and his aides.

The miscreant was a senior to the victim at a private university, from which she did B.Com honours in 2020. He developed a crush on her and started hanging around her, taking advantage of his seniority on the university campus.

It was alleged that Arbaaz was forcing the girl to marry him, but the girl rejected the proposal and also ended her ‘friendship’ with him.

After the girl refused to talk to him, Arbaaz started using harassment tactics.

The girl’s father said that Arbaaz reached his house last week and abused them.

“We were frightened by his behaviour. He belongs to a different religious faith, and was still forcing my daughter to marry him,” the victim’s father alleged.

He said that act of miscreants has been captured in the CCTV installed at his house.

20230531-082805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: 30% teachers’ post lying vacant

    ‘Rebel Station’: 70 rooms booked at Guwahati Radisson Blu, expenses around...

    Aatmanirbhar Bharat is worth the cost in a deglobalised world: SBI

    Cattle smuggler killed in BSF firing at Bengal’s border with Bangladesh