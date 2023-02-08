A man in Lucknow has been arrested for attacking his wife after she refused to give him money.

The woman, Rewa Rani, is currently battling for her life at a hospital.

SHO, SGPGI, Rajesh Rana, said that the man, Vishal Pal, returned home in a drunken state and demanded money from his wife.

When she refused, he started arguing with her and in a fit of Rage, he picked up a knife and attacked her.

“She has got deep cuts and wounds on her left hand. To fend off the knife attack, she put her left hand forward and suffered injury,” he said.

The SHO added that Vishal has been arrested and an FIR under IPC 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) was registered against him.

