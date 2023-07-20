INDIA

Lucknow man booked for attempting to molest 2 nieces

Police in Lucknow have booked a man for attempting to molest two of his nieces.

The accused, identified as 24-year-old Ansar, allegedly barged into the home of his nieces in Ashiana locality and attempted to molest them.

He also also threatened the girls’ family members by brandishing a revolver when they tried to confront him.

The incident took place on Monday night but was reported to the police on Wednesday.

Ansar, who also lives in the same locality, fled when neighbours gathered outside the victims’ house on hearing the commotion.

According to the police, Ansar developed a crush on one of his nieces about a month ago and started making advances towards her whenever he visited her home.

The family barred Ansar’s entry to the home and this irked him, the police added.

“On Monday night, Ansar barged into our home and tried to misbehave with my sister. He also tried to grope my younger sister,” the girls’ brother said.

SHO, Ashiana, Manoj Bhadoria said Ansar has been booked and would be arrested soon.

