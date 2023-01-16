INDIA

Lucknow man dials airline customer care number, loses Rs 1.49L

NewsWire
0
0

Lucknow, Jan 16 (iANS) A man in Lucknow was allegedly duped of Rs 1.49 lakhs in an online fraud when he dialled the customer care number to find out about a cancelled flight.

This is the 10th such incident that occurred in the last three months, where the victim was duped after dialling a customer care number from the search engine.

In the latest case, victim Amit Gupta had to return to Lucknow from Mumbai by a flight on January 9 but the flight was cancelled later.

Gupta called up the customer care to enquire about the same.

Later, he got a call from an unidentified mobile number. The caller asked Gupta to download Anydesk app on his mobile phone.

He was then asked to respond to some details.

A short while later, the money was deducted from his account.

Gupta has lodged a complaint with the police and investigation is on.

–iANS

amita/ksk/

20230116-082204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India records highest Covid deaths of 3,689 in 24 hrs, 3.92L...

    Andhra govt endorses statewide bandh opposing steel plant sale

    Bus turns turtle in K’taka, 18 injured

    I-T team conducts searches at Kanpur based jeweller