In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man died after he underwent surgery for a fracture on his right hand at a private nursing home in Lucknow’s Jankipuram area.

Following the death of Sheetla Prasad, his family and relatives created a ruckus, blaming the doctor and staff.

The victim’s son, Brijesh Prasad, said, “It was a minor fracture on the right hand. The surgery was not major or life threatening, but still my father died.”

The police have registered an FIR against the hospital manager and doctor concerned on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Brijesh said his father met with an accident on Sunday evening and injured his right hand.

“He was fit enough to ride his bike to a hospital where an X-ray confirmed fracture in his right hand following which he was advised surgery,” he added.

The surgery started on Sunday night and after a few hours, the family was informed that the patient has been put on a ventilator.

Then a few hours later, they were told that he has died.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Manoj Agrawal said: “We are constituting a team under additional chief medical officer Dr A.P. Singh to conduct inspections of private hospitals.”

20220315-095804