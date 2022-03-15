INDIA

Lucknow man dies after undergoing surgery for fracture

By NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man died after he underwent surgery for a fracture on his right hand at a private nursing home in Lucknow’s Jankipuram area.

Following the death of Sheetla Prasad, his family and relatives created a ruckus, blaming the doctor and staff.

The victim’s son, Brijesh Prasad, said, “It was a minor fracture on the right hand. The surgery was not major or life threatening, but still my father died.”

The police have registered an FIR against the hospital manager and doctor concerned on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Brijesh said his father met with an accident on Sunday evening and injured his right hand.

“He was fit enough to ride his bike to a hospital where an X-ray confirmed fracture in his right hand following which he was advised surgery,” he added.

The surgery started on Sunday night and after a few hours, the family was informed that the patient has been put on a ventilator.

Then a few hours later, they were told that he has died.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Manoj Agrawal said: “We are constituting a team under additional chief medical officer Dr A.P. Singh to conduct inspections of private hospitals.”

20220315-095804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.