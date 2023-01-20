INDIA

Lucknow man duped in fake film deal

NewsWire
0
0

A man was defrauded of Rs 10 lakh in the name of investment in a film production deal in Lucknow.

The victim Varum Mishra of Vaishali Enclave in Indira Nagar, has lodged an FIR against owners of the company — Durgesh Pathak and Kavita Pathak — both of Sahara Shopping Centre in the area.

In his complaint, Varun alleged that Pathaks borrowed the money to invest in the production of their film and promised to pay back the money with profit share in three months.

“They did not refund the money and gave me cheques when I insisted for it. But these cheques were from an account which did not exist. The bank account was in the name of Kavita Pathak,” he said.

He further said that he was being threatened for asking for his money.

DCP, north zone, Qasim Abidi said that a case has been registered under charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

20230120-085601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vooty Masters golf: Manu Gandas’ fiery 9-under 63 hands him round...

    K’taka youth gets 15 yrs in jail for raping minor, video...

    Suresh Raina retires from all formats of cricket

    Gold loan scam: ED chargesheets 6 before PMLA court