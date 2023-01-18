INDIA

Lucknow police searching for couple romancing on two-wheeler after video goes viral

NewsWire
0
1

The Lucknow police are now frantically searching for a young couple, seen romancing on a moving two-wheeler in the busy Hazratganj area, police said.

The video, apparently taken from a vehicle moving behind the couple, has gone viral on the social media.

As soon as the video went viral, the police started investigating the footage.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lucknow Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, confirmed that the video is from Lucknow and was taken in the Hazratganj area.

Two police teams have been deployed to look for the couple.

The police are also checking the CCTV footage from nearby cameras to nab the duo.

The police said action will be taken against the couple under the Motor Vehicles Act and also for spreading obscenity.

“The behaviour of the couple not only transcend the boundaries of decency and social behaviour but is also an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act,” said a senior police official.

20230118-053802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wild cats pair rescued in Telangana poultry farm

    With 4,529 Covid deaths India sets another grim record

    Parsis — an insider’s gaze

    MCD elections: Polling from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Dec...