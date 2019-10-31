Lucknow railway station gets ‘Health ATM’

Lucknow, Nov 6 (IANS) The Indian Railways has installed two ‘Health ATMs’ at the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

The kiosks, promoted by YOLO Health ATM, provide 16 health check-ups for Rs 50-100. There are two types of check-ups — a 9-minute one that costs Rs 100, and a 6-minute one that costs Rs 50. The report is delivered instantly to the email or smartphone of the user.

Health ATMs can be defined as private, walk-in medical kiosks with integrated medical devices for basic vitals, cardiology, neurology, pulmonary testing, gynecology, basic laboratory testing and emergency facilities and staffed by a medical attendant.

Amresh Thakur, state head of YOLO Health ATM, said: “About 50-60 persons are using this facility daily. The ATMs help commuters. A passenger with high fever or any other kind of health problem, can easily go through the procedure in a short span of time and decide whether to continue with their journey or not.”

YOLO plans to install similar ‘Health ATMs’ in Bareilly and Moradabad soon.

The NorthEastern Railway has decided to extend the primary health check-up facility to other stations such as Gorakhpur, Gonda, Prayagraj and Basti.

The check-ups include body mass index, blood pressure, body fat, hemoglobin, metabolic age, muscle mass, weight, height, temperature, muscle mass, basal metabolic rating, visceral fat, oxygen saturation, pulse rate, blood glucose, and bone mass.

A passenger said such an initiative has been taken for the first time and such facilities should be provided in rural areas as they are needed more urgently there.

