INDIA

Lucknow ranks at the top in clean air survey

NewsWire
0
0

Lucknow has been declared the ‘No.1 city’ in the national ranking of ‘Clean Air Survey’, and received a reward of Rs 1.50 crore along with a citation.

Lucknow secured the No.1 position in the National Clean Air City Category.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh received the award in Bhubaneshwar from the minister of state for environment and forests Ashwani Kumar Choubey and director general environment, Chandra Prakash Goyal, on Saturday.

Mayor Bhatia said, “Efforts were being made to improve the environment in Lucknow for the last five years. In order to improve the air quality, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) had installed artificial lungs in front of its headquarters in Lalbagh so that the air quality could be checked. LMC purchased nine road-sweeping machines, eight anti-smoke guns, and 40 water-sprinkling machines from the 15th Finance Commission for air quality improvement.”

Lakhs of saplings were planted in the Atal Uday Van and lakhs other were also planted at places by constructing many gardens.

Beautification and greenery of more than 1,500 parks was also done in the last five years.

Apart from this, the most important work done by the LMC in air quality was the construction of Air Quality Monitoring Stations at different places of the city due to which Air Quality Index (AQI) is being monitored round the clock, which is connected to the control room of Smart City.

Along with this, in order to improve the falling AQI, the LMC has installed air purifiers at 22 places in the city at a cost of Rs 20 crore, which are continuously improving the air quality.

Bhatia said, “Providing cleanliness and taking care of the health of the residents of Lucknow has been my first priority. I had promised the residents to make Lucknow the No. 1 city. Today in the Clean Air Survey 2022, Lucknow has become the No. 1 city in the country, and I have succeeded in fulfilling the promise made to the public. With this ranking, the ‘Ease of Living Standard’ of Lucknowites will rise and I will try to improve further.”

20221204-085202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Plan to script ethnic cleansing in Kashmir foiled, govt takes ‘bull...

    Covid deaths cross 5,000-mark in Odisha

    TN govt mulling reducing proposed power tariff hike for MSMEs

    Future govt should remove Plaque on Central Vista: Sibal