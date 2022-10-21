HEALTHINDIA

Lucknow reports 41 fresh dengue cases

NewsWire
0
0

The sting of dengue is getting worse in Lucknow with 41 new cases being reported on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 687.

The condition of four new patients is said to be serious and they are being treated at Lokbandhu hospital.

Dr Ajay Sankar Tripathi, Chief Medical Superintendent, Lokbandhu hospital, said, “Although the platelet count of four people who are admitted is low, there is no need for transfusion as of now. We are monitoring their condition closely. Others are stable and recuperating in their homes.”

Among the cases, the highest 10 were reported from Chander Nagar, followed by Sarojini Nagar (5), while four cases came from Indira Nagar, N.K. Road, and Turiyaganj area.

Rest of the cases were reported from Aishbagh, Mohanlalganj among other areas.

“Anti-larvae sprinkling has been done in localities from where cases were reported. We are monitoring the condition of all patients. Larvae of dengue vector mosquitoes were found at 28 sites after scanning 2,098 houses in different localities,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson, CMO.

Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob has directed CMOs of Lucknow division to conduct regular anti-larvae sprinkling in dengue affected areas in view of rising cases.

She said, “Doctors should be active in the field and do door-to-door surveys, making people aware about the disease and its prevention.”

20221021-064204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vedanta to set up 2 Covid hospitals in Karnataka soon

    Need oxygen desperately to save lives, appeals Ganga Ram Hospital

    New Covid cases in NY break previous records

    Another 633 Omicron cases identified in UK in biggest daily jump