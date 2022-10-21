The sting of dengue is getting worse in Lucknow with 41 new cases being reported on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 687.

The condition of four new patients is said to be serious and they are being treated at Lokbandhu hospital.

Dr Ajay Sankar Tripathi, Chief Medical Superintendent, Lokbandhu hospital, said, “Although the platelet count of four people who are admitted is low, there is no need for transfusion as of now. We are monitoring their condition closely. Others are stable and recuperating in their homes.”

Among the cases, the highest 10 were reported from Chander Nagar, followed by Sarojini Nagar (5), while four cases came from Indira Nagar, N.K. Road, and Turiyaganj area.

Rest of the cases were reported from Aishbagh, Mohanlalganj among other areas.

“Anti-larvae sprinkling has been done in localities from where cases were reported. We are monitoring the condition of all patients. Larvae of dengue vector mosquitoes were found at 28 sites after scanning 2,098 houses in different localities,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson, CMO.

Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob has directed CMOs of Lucknow division to conduct regular anti-larvae sprinkling in dengue affected areas in view of rising cases.

She said, “Doctors should be active in the field and do door-to-door surveys, making people aware about the disease and its prevention.”

