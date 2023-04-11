Lucknow has reported 61 new Covid cases in a day, while Uttar Pradesh registered a total of 176 fresh infections in the same period, according to official data.

With Monday’s fresh surge, the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 1,282.

Gautam Buddha Nagar has 302 active cases, followed by 273 in Lucknow, 164 in Ghaziabad, 53 in Varanasi and 23 in Prayagraj.

Among the new cases reported in Lucknow, 14 came from Chinhat, nine from Indira Nagar, eight from Aliganj, seven from NK Road, four from Tudiyaganj and three from Sarojini Nagar.

Seven patients are getting treated at Covid health facilities in the state capital, health officials said.

Since most Covid patients are in home isolation, all members of their families have been advised to follow the prescribed protocols to check the further spread of the infection within the households.

Meanwhile, out of the 86 recoveries reported on Monday, 27 were from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 11 from Lucknow, seven from Ghaziabad, five from Varanasi and two from Prayagraj.

The state health department will conduct a mock drill at health facilities across the state on Tuesday to check the preparedness of hospitals in giving admission and treating patients.

The facilities where oxygen supply systems were installed for the treatment of Covid patients will be in focus.

