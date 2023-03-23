HEALTHINDIA

Lucknow reports highest Covid spike with 18 cases in a day

NewsWire
0
0

Lucknow has reported eight Covid-19 cases, the highest one-day spike this year, according to data provided by the Lucknow Chief Medical Officer.

According to health officials, two cases in Aliganj, three in Tudiyaganj, two in Chinhat and one in Kaiserbagh tested positive for the infection on Wesdnesday.

With this, the active Covid cases in Lucknow has gone up to 18, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, District Health Education Officer.

All new patients are in home isolation even as the Health Department has constituted 17 rapid response teams to deal with the rising cases.

Manoj Agrawal, Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow, said, “Testing/sampling is being facilitated at hospitals for those with symptoms of Covid. Hospitals have also been alerted to arrange beds, medicine and medical staff for Covid duty.”

Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General of the Association of International Doctors, said, “Due to the recent rains, the chances of infection spreading are higher due to high moisture levels. Therefore, people should strictly adhere to the Covid protocol.”

20230323-061602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First cases of Omicron’s B.A. 4, B.A.5 sub-variants detected in Maharashtra

    Australian state reports record high Covid infections amid Omicron concern

    Several European nations to restart AstraZeneca vax

    Youngest healthtech unicorn Pristyn Care raises $96 mn