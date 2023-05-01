Lucknow has reported the highest Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh with 64 more people testing positive for the infection in the past 24 hours, health officials said.

As many as 69 patients recovered on Sunday, taking the number of active Covid cases under treatment in Lucknow to 514.

One Covid-positive patient died in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday while 352 others tested positive in Uttar Pradesh, according to the health department data.

The test positivity rate in the state is 1.63, officials added.

New Covid-19 cases were reported from Aliganj (110), Indira Nagar (10), Alambagh (16), Chinhat (9) and Tudiyaganj (4).

Lucknow is testing an average of 3,000 Covid samples per day and the test positivity rate is more than two.

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 36 new Covid cases, Ghaziabad (32), Varanasi (12), Meerut (16), Gorakhpur (10) and Bulandshahr (11).

With the recovery of 434 patients across the state, the number of active cases is now 2,897, including 309 in Lakhimpur Kheri, according to the health department data.

Till now 21,42,835 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state and 23,685 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

