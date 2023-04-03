INDIALIFESTYLE

Lucknow school asked to set up traffic control rooms

NewsWire
0
0

In a novel initiative, Lucknow District Magistrate (DM) Surya Pal Gangwar has directed all schools to set up traffic control rooms on their campuses under the supervision of traffic nodal officers to ensure zero traffic jams outside their institutes.

The DM has asked the schools to make a master plan for the smooth operation of the traffic system and ensure its compliance.

He said master plans were made available by the schools but its compliance was not ensured.

“All schools should have a traffic control room with nodal traffic officers to solve the problem of traffic jams at the time of opening and closing of schools,” the top official said.

Gangwar said the nodal in charge would monitor traffic arrangements and jams and accordingly guide owners of vehicles causing traffic jams through a centralized announcement system.

He further said all schools should park their pooled vehicles, staff vehicles and vehicles of parents inside the campus. Action will be taken on vehicles parked outside schools without drivers.

All such vehicles will be fined and their registration certificates (RCs) will be confiscated.

Those schools which do not have parking spaces in their precincts have been directed to identify a place near the school and use it as a parking space. All schools should allow students’ entry at least an hour before the school begins,” he said.

The DM also asked 10 major schools where excessive traffic jams occur to give a presentation on measures being taken to streamline the traffic system.

School representatives have told the official that there is no place for parking on premises to which the administration has asked them to ensure the parking arrangement at a nearby place and motivate parents to send their children by the school bus.

Schools will have to depute adequate security personnel at all gates.

If the security personnel are not trained, then their list should be made available so that they can be trained by the police department.

Also, schools should prepare details of the total number of students coming to schools by buses, vans, bicycles, ,metro or other means of transport.

Schools in Lucknow have been a major cause of traffic jams in recent years and the problem has been getting increasingly complicated, affecting VIP and emergency movement on roads.

20230403-082802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra pumps up ‘Wakanda Forever’ fever

    39 int’l travellers test Covid positive at airports across country

    An initiative to foster a growing UGC creator community

    Govt withdrew farm laws in fear of loss in polls: Cong