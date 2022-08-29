INDIA

Lucknow teen arrested for stalking, holding girl hostage

A teenager has been arrested in Lucknow for stalking a 14-year-old girl and then holding her hostage near a commercial complex.

The accused, Arshiyan, 19, followed the girl who lives in the same locality.

The girl’s father, in his complaint to the police, stated that “Arshiyan held the girl to a place behind the commercial complex and did not allow her to move while consistently proposing to her. The girl denied the proposal and cried for help but there was no one around to help her. She somehow managed to call up her home after which, I reached the scene”.

“I saw Arshiyan had held my daughter hostage. He fled the scene when he saw me at the spot,” he added.

The accused later called up the girl’s father and threatened him with dire consequences if he reported the matter to police.

The girl’s father further alleged that Arshiyan was a rowdy and had been stalking the girl for a long time.

“We initially ignored his acts as we did not with to invite trouble,” he told reporters.

DCP, East Zone, Prachi Singh said they registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused who was later arrested from near the Gwari crossing on Sunday evening.

