After a 151-foot Lakshman statue, Lucknow will now get a 108-foot-tall statue of Lord Hanuman.

The statue will be installed at the 400-year-old Hanumat Dham on Devraha Ghat along the River Gomti.

This will be the second tallest statue in the city after the proposed 151-foot-high statue of Lord Lakshman at the Jhulelal Park.

It will almost be double in height than the iconic Rumi Gate.

The statue has been designed by Sinha brothers — Sanjay, Uday and Vijay — who also designed the Ekana Stadium in the city.

The statue will come up on 2.5-acre land at Hanumat Dham and the installation is part of the renovation of Hanumat Dham.

Mahant Ram Sevak Das, head of Hanumat Dham, also known as Gomti Baba, said, “Lord Hanuman’s statue will be in the sitting position, like the statue of Lord Shiva on Ganga banks in Haridwar.”

One of the architects, Vijay Sinha, who is also a trustee of the Dham, said the statue would be ready in two years. The project also includes a mediation hall, bhandara hall, bhajan hall and an amphitheatre.

Hanumat Dham has temples dedicated to gods Hanuman and Shani. Both the temples are among the oldest in Lucknow and have a huge following.

The renovation of Dham started in 2012. The Shani temple has been renovated and a new Hanuman temple is being constructed. Besides, a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva has come up.

All the three temples were opened for the public after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony.

The Hanuman temple has been decorated with 1. 25 lakh small Hanuman idols all along the walls and roof with a 3-ton white marble idol of Lord Hanuman placed in the centre.

The Shiva temple has idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Kartikeya, Ganesh and Nandi and Goddess Durga along with other deities.

