Even as the first Gomti River Front development by the previous Akhilesh Yadav government remains uncared for, the Yogi Adityanath government is planning to develop the second river front in Lucknow.

The Lucknow Development Authority is gearing up to develop the area along the Haider Canal on the lines of Gomti riverfront.

The vacant stretch along the Haider canal, between the director general of police’s residential bungalow and Golf Club crossing that runs parallel to Lohia Path has been selected for the project.

A budget of Rs 24.32 crore has been approved by the housing department of the state to undertake the project.

The 1,500-metre long stretch, which is presently covered by thickets, will appear like a landscaped garden upon completion.

Vice chairman of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Indramani Tripathi said that the permission to initiate work has been sought from the government.

“We will float the tenders once the local body polls get over and the model code of conduct is lifted,” said Tripathi.

He said that the horticulture wing of the LDA will try to retain the trees and vegetation that is conducive to the overall theme and the LDA will use phytoremediation technique, through which microbes and toxic contaminants are reduced from the wastewater.

As the Haider Canal has high pollution levels, the authority is also looking to find agencies that have expertise in bioremediation of waste and sewerage water in order to remove the stench and bring down pollution levels. The upcoming sewerage treatment plant next to the site will also help in cleaning up the wastewater that flows through the stream.

While the project was initially planned in 2016, it was shelved due to lack of funds. The housing department of the state on March 31 approved the proposal of the authority and also agreed to provide Rs 24.32 crore in a gradual manner.

While the 200-metre Gomti Riverfront was constructed with a budget close to Rs 1,450 crore, the authority was confident that the works that have been proposed in the concept note of the Haider Canal beautification plan will be achieved by spending less than Rs 25 crore.

“The two projects are completely different. Also, we have a proper concrete retaining wall on both the sides of the canal and hence will not have to worry about soil retention. Land was reclaimed and levelled for building the Gomti riverfront and retaining walls had to be constructed. The two projects are entirely different as a result and shall not be compared,” said a senior LDA officer.

To welcome visitors who come to the Haider Canal park, LDA has planned a series of attractive elements, including a 1500-km long jogging track, traversing through the park. The width of the track will be four-metre.

Similarly, a two-metre-wide walking track of 700 metre will also be created.

As the park will be situated 20 feet to 25 feet below Lohia Path, LDA will plant honeysuckle, star jasmine, sweet pea among other aromatic climbers to derive the benefits of the microclimate environment.

Sitting decks and green mounds will be planned in a way that visitors enjoy the views of the palash trees that are abundantly present along the canal.

An amphitheatre with a capacity for 200 people and a children’s area will also be created. Officials are also planning to set up a fencing mesh next to the canal and erect a brick wall to further control the odour and ensure safety of the visitors.

