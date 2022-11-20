INDIA

Lucknow to get happiness park

The people of Lucknow have something to be happy about.

The musical Happiness Park will soon come up near the Gomti riverfront, while the UP Darshan Project, another park, will come up in a vacant area behind Hotel Taj in Gomti Nagar.

The Happiness Park will come up inside the Buddha Park opposite the Scientific Convention Centre where children will be able to play forgotten games like Gulli-Danda, Kancha (marbles) which were once popular but vanished as computer games took over.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner, Roshan Jacob, said that the proposal for both parks had bene discussed in detail.

“In the Happiness Park, there will be a number of funny sculptures on which the children can pose for photographs. Many of these will be created with waste material,” she said.

“A musical park will come up all along the Gomti River Front where musical instruments and murals of our maestros will be placed. Those interested and skilled people can even play those musical instruments.”

Another park, UP Darshan will come up in a vacant area behind Hotel Taj in Gomti Nagar, where the popular items of every district will be displayed like Lucknow’s Chikankari.

She said all these projects will be developed under a public-private partnership model and will come up under Smart City Project.

