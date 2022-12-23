Lucknow will get its first wellness centre next year.

The wellness and care centre will be for senior citizens above 65 years of age.

The centre will be set up by Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the proposal has been approved by the urban development department.

Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat said that the centre will offer club-like facilities to senior citizens such as card room, yoga and meditation facilities, food, hobby area, medical care and indoor games at a nominal fee.

However, the centre will operate only during the day, offering an opportunity to senior citizens to hang out with like-minded people and create a close-knit community.

A reasonable monthly fee will be charged from members to make the wellness and care home self-sustainable.

“Ten municipal corporations, heading smart city projects in UP and development authorities will have to come together to execute the concept of wellness and care homes for senior citizens,” he said, adding that initially the centre will be known as ‘Ullas’.

As the objective was to set up such centres on open spaces and parks to offer both indoor and outdoor activity options to elderly people, the support of the development authorities is also being sought.

“Within open areas and parks such as Lohia Park and Janeshwar Mishra Park, 2 per cent of construction work can be done. As it is a government supported initiative, the land will have to be provided for the structure. NGOs such as Red Cross or volunteers will be roped in to run the centre and engage the community,” he added.

Meanwhile, officials said at least 1,500 square feet area will be needed to set up the centre in Lucknow and its membership will be granted to 75 individuals.

“Many elderly couples are staying alone there as their children are either settled abroad or are working in metro cities. To battle loneliness the need for such wellness centres was felt,” he added.

20221223-090403