During the proposed tree plantation drive this month, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to create two dedicated ‘monkey forests’ (Vanar Vans) in the state capital.

These Vanar Vans will be created in three categories by the Nagar Nigam, forest and rural development departments.

Ravi K. Singh, Divisional Forest Officer (Avadh Range), said: “The plan is to plant saplings of fruit-bearing trees in these pockets that will take the shape of a forest when saplings grow. These Vanar Vans will help sustain simians who often trouble locals when they move around in residential areas in search of food.”

The issue was discussed at a review meeting on plantation that District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar convened on Monday.

“The Vanar Vans will be located on the outskirts of the city so that monkeys may get food and water,” Singh said.

“The Ayush forest will be developed in Sushant Golf City by planting sapling of 980 species of medicinal plants. The ‘Nandan Van’ will come up in Kalli Pashchim area,” he said.

2023070433526

