Lucknow to have a boat club on Gomti river bank

Lucknow will soon have a new destination for outdoor activities.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is planning to develop a boat club across the banks of Gomti.

The LDA is scouting for suitable land that can be utilised for promoting water sports and other activities.

The river stretch, which can be converted into a boat club and is connected via existing road network, is being identified.

LDA vice chairman Indramani Tripathi said: “We have asked a team of officials to find out if a river stretch somewhere in the city can be developed as a boat club. Survey work to identify suitable locations is on. As a lot of development has taken place within the city and it looks like that we will be able to get the required stretch of land only on the outskirts.”

A waterfront spanning over at least 500 metre will be required for the boat club. Once the land parcels are identified and preliminary outline is ready, the authority will prepare the detailed project report to arrive at the cost estimates.

Tripathi has also announced the formation of four committees to expedite the acquisition and development of land banks for its new projects.

These committees will overlook the work of Mohan Road Project, Wellness City and IT City.

