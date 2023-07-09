INDIA

Lucknow to have state-of-art Literacy Museum

Lucknow will soon have a state-of-the-art ‘Literacy Museum’ that will unveil the journey of literacy in India from ancient times to the present times.

The museum will be set up by the India Literacy Board and it will come up at Literacy House on Kanpur Road.

Recently the Ministry of Culture had sanctioned Rs 2. 5 crores as the first instalment for its construction.

“The museum will not only be a centre of attraction for people related to education and literacy but also for tourists,” said Sanjay Bhoosreddy chairman of India Literacy Board.

He said the museum will house a variety of galleries that delve into different aspects of literacy.

It will have a Saksharta Gallery to showcase the evolution of literacy in India, a children’s Gallery to provide an interactive learning experience for young visitors and also a Sustainable Architecture of Literacy House Gallery to explore the fusion of environmentally friendly design principles with functional spaces, a Community and Functional Literacy Gallery to highlight the impact of literacy programs on local communities.

“It will showcase galleries for literacy globally and people behind Indian literacy. It will have a conference hall to facilitate discussions and events. An orientation gallery will provide an overview of the museum’s offerings, while a conservation lab will ensure proper care of artifacts,” said the official.

He said the museum will be a tribute to visionary architect Laurie Baker, who has designed places like The Indian Coffee House in Thiruvananthapuram and several others.

The India Literacy Board, established in 1956, is an institution of international repute in the field of adult and non-formal education and has been registered under Societies Registration Act, 1860.

It comprises eminent educationists, social workers and representatives of the Central and state governments.

On December 15, 1947, American citizen Mrs Welthy Honsinger Fisher met with Mahatma Gandhi, who exhorted her to serve India. Fisher shifted to India and launched a crusade against illiteracy in Naini, Prayagraj, in 1953.

