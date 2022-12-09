The Lucknow University (LU) has banned all celebrations in the canteens , a day after two groups of students clashed at the commerce canteen during a birthday party.

The proctor’s office has issued directives to ban all kinds of celebrations and has issued mandatory guidelines for all canteen owners to ensure the law-and-order situation was maintained.

“It has come to light that during celebrations at canteens students enter into fights or arguments that disrupts campus discipline. It has been decided that the owners will ensure no celebrations are held at the canteen. If students insist or force, then the canteen owner must inform the proctor’s office,” said chief proctor Prof Rakesh Dwivedi.

He said also every canteen owner has been asked to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed, and students are not allowed to park their two or four-wheelers outside the canteen.

“Also, it will be the responsibility of the people running the canteen that no outsider/ non-LU student is allowed to use the facility,” he added.

It may be recalled that two groups had clashed during a birthday celebration at the commerce canteen on Wednesday.

