Lucknow University keen to set up campuses in G20 countries

The Lucknow University (LU) has drawn up an ambitious plan to set up its campuses in the G20 countries.

With G20 meetings proposed in the state, the university is in talks with the state government officials to help it stitch an understanding with representatives of the member countries where it can start offering its academic programmes in the time to come.

Lucknow University vice-chancellor, Prof Alok Kumar Rai said, “We are in the pursuit of offering good academics. We are already in talks with the state government officials already. If a G20 member country shows interest, then we would like to set up our campus there. It will work as our satellite campus.”

The vice-chancellor said that he was hopeful of building an international reputation for the university since the number of foreign students there has increased in the last three years.

The LU has received National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) A++ grading.

“This year, the university received around 850 applications from foreign students. Foreign applicants were just 60 in number three years ago,” he informed.

Meanwhile, the vice chancellor said that former ISRO Chief Dr K. Kasturirangan, who was the chairman of the committee tasked with drafting NEP, will be the chief guest at the Lucknow University convocation to be held on January 21.

