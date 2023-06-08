INDIA

Lucknow University to collaborate with Kazakh University

NewsWire
0
0

The Lucknow University (LU) has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with the Kazakh University of Technology and Business, Astana, Kazakhstan to cooperate in several fields.

The aim is to develop cooperation and partnership in the fields of IT-technologies, accounting and finance, economics, management, design, biotechnology, ecology and the environment, oil and gas, mining and chemical industries, standardisation and certification, tourism, catering and hotel business.

The MoU comes after the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) upgraded its ratings to A++ last July and the university has been receiving proposals for collaborations from its counterparts in other countries.

Under the agreement, both the parties agreed upon the implementation of joint activities in the field of exchange of students and undergraduates, teaching of experts / teaching staff, and scientific internship for undergraduates.

Lucknow University vice chancellor, Prof A.K. Rai said, “In October last year, Governor Anandiben Patel had held a meeting with ambassadors of some countries and vice-chancellors of different universities of Uttar Pradesh.”

“This MoU is a result of the same meeting. We are ready to share our best practices and research with our international partners,” added Prof Rai.

20230608-090406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spurred by ‘personal loss’, singer Mohit Chauhan fundraises for COVID-19 equipment

    Govt should demolish controversial Goa bungalow: Congress

    On Stalin’s trip, TN eyeing tie-ups with UAE in MSME sector

    V-Day spiked hot chocolate