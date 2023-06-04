The Lucknow University (LU) will soon set up a ‘Bharat Lab’ on its campus to provide opportunities for faculty and students to exchange knowledge with commerce and industry experts and know about consumer behaviour of people from smaller cities.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said, “Advertising agency Rediffusion and LU have come together to start Bharat Lab – India’s first consumer insights think tank aimed at delivering cultural and consumer understandings about the people.”

Activities like seminars, workshops, research projects, internships, field studies and similar initiatives will be carried out at the lab.

The data gathered would be applied for better-informed consumer insights in the decision-making of brands.

“Our ambition is to go deeper than just surveys and numbers at labs. We want to answer the fundamental questions like what people in small cities like to eat, drink and watch. How does the population spend its free time and others? All will be studied and researched in this lab,” said business administration head Prof Sangeeta Sahu.

