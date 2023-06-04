INDIA

Lucknow University to set up ‘Bharat Lab’ to study consumer behaviour

NewsWire
0
0

The Lucknow University (LU) will soon set up a ‘Bharat Lab’ on its campus to provide opportunities for faculty and students to exchange knowledge with commerce and industry experts and know about consumer behaviour of people from smaller cities.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said, “Advertising agency Rediffusion and LU have come together to start Bharat Lab – India’s first consumer insights think tank aimed at delivering cultural and consumer understandings about the people.”

Activities like seminars, workshops, research projects, internships, field studies and similar initiatives will be carried out at the lab.

The data gathered would be applied for better-informed consumer insights in the decision-making of brands.

“Our ambition is to go deeper than just surveys and numbers at labs. We want to answer the fundamental questions like what people in small cities like to eat, drink and watch. How does the population spend its free time and others? All will be studied and researched in this lab,” said business administration head Prof Sangeeta Sahu.

20230604-132003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranveer Singh likely to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

    CBI court slaps penalty of Rs 171.74 cr in a cheating...

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh slam fifties, help Kolkata register...

    CPI, CPM to fight against ally DMK in TN town panchayat...