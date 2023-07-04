In yet another cyber fraud case in Lucknow, a woman from Aliganj area was deprived of nearly Rs 3 lakhs through Google Pay in the name of crediting salary in her account.

Anandita Shukla, a resident of Triveni Nagar, has filed an FIR with the Aliganj police saying that on May 10, she had joined a Delhi-based online tuition platform named ‘Online active tuition’ for which she had even paid Rs 2,000 as registration charge.

On June 30, when she did not receive her salary, she visited the website and got in touch with a person listed there, named Sahil.

When she contacted Sahil, he gave her the number of one Vikas Kumar, addressing him as his brother.

When she called the man, he told her that he was an army officer and shared his ID card after the victim asked for it.

The victim kept losing money as she agreed to click on a link several times.

“An FIR has been lodged under section 420 of the IPC and sections of IT Act,” a police spokesman said.

