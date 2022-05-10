INDIA

Lucknow Zoo employee missing, police clueless

A state museum employee has been missing from his office at the Lucknow Zoo since May 4 and the police remain clueless about his whereabouts.

According to the police, Warif Ansari had left his vehicle and belongings at his office on May 4 and went somewhere on foot.

An FIR was lodged following a complaint filed by his family members.

Ansari, a resident of Napier colony of Thakurganj, had left his home for work on May 4.

His family members became worried when he did not return home. All calls to his phone also went unanswered.

Later, when his family members reached his office, they were told by the staff that he had left his bike and other belongings, including his phone, in the office.

SHO Hazratganj, Shyam Babu Shukla said that teams have been formed to trace Ansari and his call details have been scanned. But as he left his phone in the office, it is difficult to trace him through surveillance.

“However, we are scanning CCTVs of nearby areas,” he added.

